ICAR - NRRI Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Rice Research Institute (ICAR - NRRI Recruitment 2024)

NRRI Recruitment 2024

Details about NRRI Recruitment

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 07-03-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Assistant Job Vacancy at NRRI Recruitment 2024



Candidate should have completed B.Sc in Botany /Biotechnology /Microbiology /Life Science

How to Apply for NRRI Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates may visit https://icar.org.in/

Disclaimer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

About Indian Council of Agricultural Research

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for co-ordinating agricultural education and research in India. It reports to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture.