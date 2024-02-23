ICAR - NRRI Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Council of Agricultural Research job vacancy 2024.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NRRI Recruitment 2024
Details about NRRI Recruitment
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Last Date: 07-03-2024
Age: 50 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed B.Sc in Botany /Biotechnology /Microbiology /Life Science
Eligible candidates may visit https://icar.org.in/
About Indian Council of Agricultural Research
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for co-ordinating agricultural education and research in India. It reports to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture.