ICGEB Recruitment 2024- Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) Vacancy, Job Opening

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has released the latest job notification for the Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology 2024 job vacancy.
International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper)
Posts: Various
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 28-02-2024
Age: N/A
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) at ICGEB, candidate should have completed 10th, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICGEB official website icgeb.org, Starting from 02-02-2024 to 28-Feb-2024
About International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology: The ICGEB is a unique intergovernmental organisation initially established as a special project of UNIDO. Autonomous since 1994, it runs 46 state-of-the-art laboratories, in Trieste, Italy, New Delhi, India and Cape Town, South Africa and forms an interactive network with over 65 Member States.