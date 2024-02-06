ICGEB Recruitment 2024- Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) Vacancy, Job Opening

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has released the latest job notification for the Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology 2024 job vacancy.

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology 2024 Recruitment

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has released an employment notification for the recruitment ofJunior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper)

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 28-02-2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Procurement Assistant (Storekeeper) at ICGEB, candidate should have completed 10th, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICGEB official website icgeb.org, Starting from 02-02-2024 to 28-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

About International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology: The ICGEB is a unique intergovernmental organisation initially established as a special project of UNIDO. Autonomous since 1994, it runs 46 state-of-the-art laboratories, in Trieste, Italy, New Delhi, India and Cape Town, South Africa and forms an interactive network with over 65 Member States.