ICMR - NIN Recruitment 2024 - Field Worker Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Nutrition released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Nutrition job vacancy 2024.
Details about ICMR Recruitment
Post Name - Field Worker
Posts - 01
Location - Hyderabad – Telangana
Salary - Rs. 18,000/- Per Month
Last Date - 05-03-2024
Age - 21 to 30 Years
Application Fees - N/A
Candidate should have completed Intermediate (10+2) or Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk-in-interview at Conference Hall, ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Nutrition.
The National Institute of Nutrition is an Indian public health, nutrition and translational research centre located in Hyderabad, India. The institute is one of the oldest research centres in India, and the largest centre, under the Indian Council of Medical Research, located in the vicinity of Osmania University.