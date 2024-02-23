ICMR - NIN Recruitment 2024 - Field Worker Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Nutrition released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Nutrition job vacancy 2024.

ICMR - NIN Recruitment 2024

National Institute of Nutrition has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Field Worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICMR Recruitment 2024

Details about ICMR Recruitment

Post Name - Field Worker

Posts - 01

Location - Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary - Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Last Date - 05-03-2024

Age - 21 to 30 Years

Application Fees - N/A

Educational Qualification for Field Worker Job Vacancy at ICMR Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Intermediate (10+2) or Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk-in-interview at Conference Hall, ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad

About National Institute of Nutrition

The National Institute of Nutrition is an Indian public health, nutrition and translational research centre located in Hyderabad, India. The institute is one of the oldest research centres in India, and the largest centre, under the Indian Council of Medical Research, located in the vicinity of Osmania University.