ICMR Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist -II Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Research Scientist -II Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Research Scientist -II
Posts: 02
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 67,700/- Per Month
Last Date: 29-02-2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
As per ICMR official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICMR official website icmr.nic.in, Starting from 19-02-2024 to 29-Feb-2024
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world.
The ICMR is funded by the Government of India through the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In 2007 the organization established the Clinical Trials Registry - India, which is India's national registry for clinical trials.