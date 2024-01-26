ICSIL Recruitment 2024- Assistant Registrar, Section Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited 2023 has released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Registrar, Section Officer jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited job vacancy 2024.

ICSIL Recruitment Job Notification 2024

Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited Recruitment has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Registrar, Section Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICSIL Recruitment 2023 Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Registrar, Section Officer

Posts: 04

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 47,600 – 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 30-01-2024

Age: 63 Years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 1,000/-

Mode of Payment: Offline

Educational Qualification for Recruitment 2024 Vacancy:

Education Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Registrar, Section Officer at ICSIL, candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited Recruitment Job Vacancy:﻿

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSIL official website icsil.in, Starting from 27-01-2024 to 30-Jan-2024

About Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited- Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) is a joint venture of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Communications and Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a Government of Delhi undertaking. ICSIL is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and holds status of a Public Sector Undertaking.