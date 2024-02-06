ICSIL Recruitment 2024- Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited 2023 has released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Executive jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited job vacancy 2024.
Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited Recruitment has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ICSIL Recruitment 2023 Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Executive
Posts: 08
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 50,300 – 70,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 18-02-2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 1,000/-
Mode of Payment: Offline
Education Qualification: To apply for the post of Executive at ICSIL, candidate should have completed Diploma, CA, CMA, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation, ME/ M.Tech, Post Graduation Diploma, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ICSIL official website icsil.in, Starting from 03-02-2024 to 18-Feb-2024
Disclaimer:Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited
About Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited- Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) is a joint venture of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Communications and Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a Government of Delhi undertaking. ICSIL is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and holds status of a Public Sector Undertaking.