IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024- Junior Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Industrial Development Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Industrial Development Bank of India job vacancy 2024.

Industrial Development Bank of India Job Notification 2024

Industrial Development Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Industrial Development Bank of India Job Openings

About IDBI Job Requirement Details

Post Name; Junior Assistant Manager

Posts: 500

Location; All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age; 20-25 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Assistant Manager Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any discipline from a university altogether.

How to Apply for Industrial Development Bank of India Job Openings:

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ from February 12, 2024 to February 26, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Industrial Development Bank of India

About Industrial Development Bank of India: The IDBI Bank Limited (IDBI Bank or IDBI) is a subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) providing financial and banking services. It was established in 1964 as Industrial Development Bank of India, a development finance institution, which provided financial services to industrial sector. In 2005, the institution was merged with its commercial division, IDBI Bank, forming the present-day banking entity and was categorised as "other public sector banks" category. Later in March 2019, RBI recategorised it as a private bank. Many national institutes find their roots in IDBI like SIDBI, India Exim Bank, National Stock Exchange of India and National Securities Depository Limited.