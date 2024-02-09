IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024- Junior Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Industrial Development Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Industrial Development Bank of India job vacancy 2024.
Industrial Development Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Industrial Development Bank of India Job Openings
About IDBI Job Requirement Details
Post Name; Junior Assistant Manager
Posts: 500
Location; All India
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 26/02/2024
Age; 20-25 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: Graduate from any discipline from a university altogether.
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website from February 12, 2024 to February 26, 2024
About Industrial Development Bank of India: The IDBI Bank Limited (IDBI Bank or IDBI) is a subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) providing financial and banking services. It was established in 1964 as Industrial Development Bank of India, a development finance institution, which provided financial services to industrial sector. In 2005, the institution was merged with its commercial division, IDBI Bank, forming the present-day banking entity and was categorised as "other public sector banks" category. Later in March 2019, RBI recategorised it as a private bank. Many national institutes find their roots in IDBI like SIDBI, India Exim Bank, National Stock Exchange of India and National Securities Depository Limited.