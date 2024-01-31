IGNCA Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts job vacancy 2024.
Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 60,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13-02-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, the candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address 2nd Floor, B Wing, Office of HoD (BVP), IGNCA, Janpath Building, New Delhi-110001 on 13-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts
About Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is visualised as a centre encompassing the study and experience of all the arts – each form with its own integrity, yet within a dimension of mutual interdependence, interrelated with nature, social structure and cosmology. This view of the arts, integrated with, and essential to the larger matrix of human culture, is predicated upon Smt. Gandhi's recognition of the role of the arts as essential to the integral quality of person, at home with himself and society. It partakes of the holistic worldview so powerfully articulated throughout Indian tradition, and emphasized by modern Indian leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Rabindranath Tagore.