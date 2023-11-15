IGNOU Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Associate Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Administrative Associate Jobs in IGNOU. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IGNOU job vacancy 2024.



Indira Gandhi National Open University Job Notification 2024

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced an employment notification for the recruitment of Administrative Associate vacancies. IGNOU Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indira Gandhi National Open University Job Openings

Post Name: Administrative Associate

Posts: 01

Age: 65 Years

Salary: Rs. 30, 000 to 50, 000/- per month

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Location: Delhi, India

Application Process: Online

Application Fees: N/A

Website: ignou.ac.in



Qualification for Administrative Associate Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree

How to Apply for IGNOU Job Openings:

To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit ignou.ac.in

Selection Process for Administrative Associate Job Vacancy:



The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

About Indira Gandhi National Open University - Indira Gandhi National Open University known as IGNOU, is a Central University located at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India. Named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, the university was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). IGNOU is run by the central government of India, and with total active enrollment of over 4 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world.



