IGNOU Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Associate Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Administrative Associate Jobs in IGNOU. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IGNOU job vacancy 2024.
Post Name: Administrative Associate
Posts: 01
Age: 65 Years
Salary: Rs. 30, 000 to 50, 000/- per month
Last Date: 08-02-2024
Location: Delhi, India
Application Process: Online
Application Fees: N/A
Website: ignou.ac.in
Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree
To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit ignou.ac.in
The Selection Process will be based on Interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Indira Gandhi National Open University.