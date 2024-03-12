IIFT Recruitment 2024- Technical Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has released the latest job notification for the Technical Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about IIFT Recruitment
Post Name: Technical Assistant
Posts: Various
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 55,000 – 60,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 14-03-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Technical Assistant at IIFT, candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIFT official website tedu.iift.ac.in, Starting from 08-03-2024 to 14-Mar-2024
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a business school in India. Established in 1963, it works as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It also functions as a civil services training institute. Its main campus is in New Delhi and has additional campuses in Kolkata and Kakinada.