IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2024- Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi job vacancy 2024.
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: Various
Location: Delhi
Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 05-02-2024
Age: N/A
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Assistant at IIIT Delhi, the candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIIT Delhi official website iiitd.ac.in, Starting from 15-01-2024 to 05-Feb-2024
About Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi is an autonomous State University located in Delhi, India. It is a research-oriented institute with a focus on Computer Science and allied areas. IIIT delhi offers B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D degrees