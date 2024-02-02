IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2024- Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi job vacancy 2024.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Job Notification 2024

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-02-2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Assistant at IIIT Delhi, the candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIIT Delhi official website iiitd.ac.in, Starting from 15-01-2024 to 05-Feb-2024

About Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi is an autonomous State University located in Delhi, India. It is a research-oriented institute with a focus on Computer Science and allied areas. IIIT delhi offers B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D degrees