IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024- Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata Recruitment 2024

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Associate Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 1

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 47,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 04-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate at IISER Kolkata, candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, asd@iiserkol.ac.in on or before 04-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata

About Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata is an autonomous institute in science and education field located in Mohanpur near the town of Kalyani in Nadia, West Bengal, India