IISER Pune Recruitment 2024- Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Project Associate

Posts: 03

Location: Pune – Maharashtra

Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 56,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Associate at IISER Pune, Candidate should have completed M.Sc, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IISER Pune official website iiserpune.ac.in, Starting from 16-01-2024 to 31-Jan-2024

About Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is a premier institute dedicated to research and teaching in the basic sciences. It was established in 2006 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (renamed Ministry of Education in August 2020). In 2012, IISER Pune was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.