IIT Delhi Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has released the latest job notification for the Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, candidate should have completed ME/ M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, grshsr2326@gmail.com on or before 01-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: IIT Delhi, officially Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, is a public institute of technology located in New Delhi, India. It is one of the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology created to be Centres of Excellence for India's training, research and development in science, engineering and technology. It is ranked among the most prestigious academic institutions in India.