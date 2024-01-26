IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Technology Hyderabad released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Institute of Technology Hyderabad job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Technology Hyderabad Recruitment Notification 2024

Institute of Technology Hyderabad has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Institute of Technology Hyderabad Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Institute of Technology Hyderabad Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Institute of Technology Hyderabad, the candidate should have completed Degree, ME/M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Institute of Technology HyderabadJob Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, ramkarn@che.iith.ac.in on or before 05-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Institute of Technology Hyderabad

About Institute of Technology Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is a premier institute of science and technology established in 2008. IITH has been consistently ranked in the top 10 institutes in India for Engineering according to NIRF making it one of the most coveted schools for science and technology in the country.