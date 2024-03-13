IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 - Junior Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Madras released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Madras job vacancy 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras Recruitment 2024)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Junior Executive

Posts: Various

Location: Chennai – Tamil Nadu

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25-03-2024

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Executive job vacancy at IIT Madras Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Executive at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the candidate should have completed Degree in Arts, Science from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IIT Madras Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Madras official website iitm.ac.in, Starting from 11-03-2024 to 25-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras

About Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is a public technical university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. It is selected as one of the 8 public Institutes of Eminence of India. As one of the Indian Institutes of Technology, it is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.