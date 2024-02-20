IIT Madras Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Madras released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Madras job vacancy 2024.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 1

Location: Chennai – Tamil Nadu

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for IIT Madras Recruitment:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the candidate should have completed Graduation, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Technology Madras Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Madras official website iitm.ac.in, Starting from 19-02-2024 to 05-Mar-2024

About Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is a public technical university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. It is selected as one of the 8 public Institutes of Eminence of India. As one of the Indian Institutes of Technology, it is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.