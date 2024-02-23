IIT Madras Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Technology Madras released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Technology Madras job vacancy 2024.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about IIT Madras Recruitment
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 1
Location: Chennai – Tamil Nadu
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 09-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the candidate should have completed completed Graduation in Metallurgy/ Materials Science/ Energy Engineering/ Chemical Engineering, Post Graduation Degree in Metallurgy/ Materials Science/ Energy Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Physics/ Chemistry from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Madras official website iitm.ac.in, Starting from 19-02-2024 to 09-Mar-2024
Indian Institute of Technology Madras is a public technical university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. It is selected as one of the 8 public Institutes of Eminence of India. As one of the Indian Institutes of Technology, it is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.