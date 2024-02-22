ILBS Recruitment 2024-Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences Recruitment Notification 2024

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Research Scientist -I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Research Scientist -I

Posts: 02

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 35,560 -71,120/- Per Month

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: As per ILBS official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, jassi2param@gmail.com on or before 29-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences: The Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has been established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as an autonomous institute, under the Societies act. The mission of ILBS is to become a dedicated international centre of excellence for the diagnosis, management and advanced training and research in the field of liver and biliary diseases.