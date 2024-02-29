Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment 2024 –Senior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the latest job notification for the Senior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment 2024

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow, More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 31,000 – 35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 17/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Research Fellow Job Vacancy at Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Research Fellow at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the candidate should have completed Post Degree, Masters Degree, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, ispp.58@gmail.com on or before 17-Mar-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)

About Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), commonly known as the Pusa Institute, is India's national institute for agricultural research, education and extension. The name Pusa Institute is derived from the fact that the institute was originally located in Pusa, Bihar as the Imperial Institute of Agricultural Research in 1911. It was then renamed as the Imperial Agricultural Research Institute in 1919 and following a major earthquake in Pusa in 1934, it was relocated to Delhi in 1936. The current institute in Delhi is financed and administered by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The IARI was responsible for the research leading to the "Green Revolution in India" of the 1970s.IARI ranked First among Agriculture and Allied Universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF (India Rankings 2023).