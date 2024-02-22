Indian Air Force (IAF) Recruitment 2024- Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Medical Assistant) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Air Force released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Medical Assistant) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Air Force job vacancy 2024.

Indian Air Force Recruitment Notification 2024

Indian Air Force has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Medical Assistant) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Air Force job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Medical Assistant)

Posts: Various

Location: Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 14,600 – 26,900/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-04-2024

Age: 21 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Air Force Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Medical Assistant) at Indian Air Force, the candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Job Openings 2024:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IAF official website indianairforce.nic.in, Starting from 28-03-2024 to 05-Apr-2024

About Indian Air Force: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks third amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. It was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal.[13] After India gained independence from United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed.