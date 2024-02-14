Indian Army Recruitment 2024- Agniveer Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Army has released the latest job notification for the Agniveer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Army 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Army has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Agniveer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Agniveer
Posts- Various
Location- All India
Salary- As Per Indian Army Norms
Last Date- 22/03/2024
Age- 17-34 years
Application Fees- For All Candidates: Rs. 250/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Agniveer) at Indian Army, the candidate should have completed 08th, 10th, 12th, Diploma, D.Pharma, B.Pharma, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Army official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, Starting from 13-02-2024 to 22-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Army
About Indian Army: The Indian Army is the land-based branch and largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).