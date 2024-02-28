Indian Army Recruitment 2024- Junior Commission Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Army has released the latest job notification for the Junior Commission Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Army 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Army Recruitment 2024

Indian Army has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Commission Officer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Indian Army Recruitment

Post Name- Junior Commission Officer

Posts- Various

Location- All India

Salary- As Per Indian Army Norms

Last Date- 22/03/2024

Age- 27-34 years

Application Fees- For All Candidates: Rs. 250/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Junior Commission Officer Job Vacancy at Indian Army Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Commission Officer at Indian Army, the candidate should have completed Diploma, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Army official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, Starting from 13-02-2024 to 22-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Army

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).