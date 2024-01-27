Indian Army Recruitment 2024- SSC (Tech) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Army has released the latest job notification for the SSC (Tech) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Army 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Army Recruitment 2024

Indian Army has released an employment notification for the recruitment of SSC (Tech). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Army job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- SSC (Tech)

Posts- 381

Location- All India

Salary- Rs. 56,100 – 2,50,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 21/02/2024

Age- 20-35 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Army Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of SSC (Tech) at Indian Army, the candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Army Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Army official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, Starting from 23-01-2024 to 21-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Army

About Indian Army: The Indian Army is the land-based branch and largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).