Indian Army Recruitment 2024- SSC (Tech) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Army has released an employment notification for the recruitment of SSC (Tech). More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Post Name- SSC (Tech)
Posts- 381
Location- All India
Salary- Rs. 56,100 – 2,50,000/- Per Month
Last Date- 21/02/2024
Age- 20-35 years
Application Fees- N/A
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of SSC (Tech) at Indian Army, the candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Army official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, Starting from 23-01-2024 to 21-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Army
About Indian Army: The Indian Army is the land-based branch and largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).