Indian Bank Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Bank job vacancy 2024.

Indian Bank Limited Recruitment 2024

Indian Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Bank job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: Various

Location: Chennai – Tamil Nadu

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 05/02/2024

Age: 55-62 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 100/-

All Other Candidates: Rs. 100/-

Mode of Payment: Internet Banking/ NEFT/ RTGS

Educational Qualification for Indian Bank Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Consultant at Indian Bank, the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Bank Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin – 600 014, Tamil Nadu and also send Through Email Id: cohrmrecruitment@indianbank.in.

