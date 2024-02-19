Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Commandant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Coast Guard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Commandant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Coast Guard job vacancy 2024.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024

Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Commandant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Coast Guard job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Commandant

Posts: 70

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 06/03/2024

Age: 21-25 years

Application Fees: SC/ST Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.300/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Commandant at Indian Coast Guard, the candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply Online at Indian Coast Guard official website indiancoastguard.gov.in, Starting from 19-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Coast Guard

About Indian Coast Guard: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on 1 February 1977 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.