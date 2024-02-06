Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 – Navik (General Duty) Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Coast Guard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Navik (General Duty) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Coast Guard job vacancy 2024.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024

Indian Coast Guard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Navik (General Duty) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Coast Guard job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Navik (General Duty)

Posts: 260

Region/Zone-wise vacancy list:-

1. North: 79 Posts

2. West: 66 Posts

3. North East: 68 Posts

4. East: 33 Posts

5. North West: 12 Posts

6. Andaman & Nicobar: 3 Posts

Location: Across India

Salary: A monthly fellowship of Rs 50,000/- with a House Rent Allowance per month. An additional Mobile Allowance as applicable may be admissible from time to time.

Last Date: 27/02/2024

Age: 18-22 years

Application Fees: Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 300/-(Rupees Three Hundred Only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ Maestro/ Rupay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Educational Qualification for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Navik (General Duty) at Indian Coast Guard, the candidate should have completed 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online from 13 Feb 24 (1100 hrs) to 27 Feb 24 (1730 hrs). Candidates are to log on to https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/ and follow the instructions for registering themselves with an E-mail ID/mobile number.

The candidates are to ensure the validity of their E-mail ID and mobile number at least up to 28 Feb 25. The candidates are to remember their registered E-mail ID and mobile number as the same would be encrypted in the application form.

About Indian Coast Guard: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on 1 February 1977 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.