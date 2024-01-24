Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) job vacancy 2024.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Recruitment 2024

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 03

Location: Delhi –New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 20,000 – 56,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Age: 65 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Consultant at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the candidate should have completed 12th, Diploma, Degree, Graduation, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, stw-hq@icmr.gov.in on or before 31-Jan-2024 along with all required documents

About Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world.

The ICMR is funded by the Government of India through the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In 2007 the organization established the Clinical Trials Registry - India, which is India's national registry for clinical trials