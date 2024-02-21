Indian Navy Recruitment 2024- Short Service Commission Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Navy has released the latest job notification for the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Navy 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024

Indian Navy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Navy job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Short Service Commission Officer

Posts: 254

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.56100/- Per Month

Last Date: 10-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Navy Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Short Service Commission Officer at Indian Navy should have completed B.Sc, B.Com, B.E or B.Tech, MCA, M.Sc, MBA, Post Graduation, M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Navy Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.gov.in, Starting from 24-02-2024 to 10-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Navy

About Indian Navy: The Indian Navy is the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy. The Chief of Naval Staff, a four-star admiral, commands the navy. As a blue-water navy, it operates significantly in the Persian Gulf Region, the Horn of Africa, the Strait of Malacca, and routinely conducts anti-piracy operations and partners with other navies in the region. It also conducts routine two to three month-long deployments in the South and East China seas as well as in the western Mediterranean sea simultaneously.

The primary objective of the navy is to safeguard the nation's maritime borders, and in conjunction with other Armed Forces of the union, act to deter or defeat any threats or aggression against the territory, people or maritime interests of India, both in war and peace. Through joint exercises, goodwill visits and humanitarian missions, including disaster relief, the Indian Navy promotes bilateral relations between nations.