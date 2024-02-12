Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Recruitment 2024 - AGM/ JGM/ DGM- Admin Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of AGM/ JGM/ DGM- Admin vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) job vacancy 2024.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of AGM/ JGM/ DGM- Admin Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: AGM/ JGM/ DGM- Admin

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi- New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 Per Month

Last Date: 12-03-2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of AGM/ JGM/ DGM- Admin at Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the candidate should have completed As per IRCTC official notification.

How to Apply for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, deputation@irctc.com on or before 12-Mar-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

About Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. It has been listed on the National Stock Exchange since 2019, with the Government continuing to hold majority ownership.