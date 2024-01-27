Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Recruitment 2024 – Draughtsman, Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the latest job notification for the Draughtsman, Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Recruitment 2024

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Draughtsman, Technician. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Draughtsman, Technician

Posts: 224

Location: Bengaluru – Karnataka

Salary: As Per ISRO Norms

Last Date: 16/02/2024

Age: 18 to 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Draughtsman, Technician at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma, B.Sc, B.E or B.Tech, Graduation, Master’s Degree, M.Sc, M.E or M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ISRO official website isro.gov.in, Starting from 27-01-2024 to 16-Feb-2024

About Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): The Indian Space Research Organisation is the national space agency of India, headquartered in Bengaluru. It operates under the Department of Space which is directly overseen by the Prime Minister of India, while the Chairman of ISRO acts as the executive of DOS as well. ISRO is the primary agency in India to perform tasks related to space-based applications, space exploration and the development of related technologies. It is one of six government space agencies in the world that possess full launch capabilities, deploy cryogenic engines, launch extraterrestrial missions and operate large fleets of artificial satellites.