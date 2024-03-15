IOCL Recruitment 2024 - Retainer Doctor Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Oil Corporation Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Retainer Doctor Jobs in IOCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IOCL job vacancy 2024.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL Recruitment 2024)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) announced an employment notification for the recruitment of Retainer Doctor vacancies. IOCL Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

IOCL Recruitment 2024

Details about IOCL Recruitment

Post Name- Retainer Doctor

Posts- Various

Age- As Per Limit

Salary- Rs. 880-1320/- Per Hour

Last Date- 18/03/2024

Location- All India

Application Process- Online

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Retainer Doctor Job Vacancy at IOCL Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed MBBS, MD from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IOCL official website iocl.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil is an Indian government corporation. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India headquartered in New Delhi. The government corporation is ranked 212th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations as of 2021. It is the largest government-owned oil corporation in the country, with a net profit of $6.1 billion for the financial year 2020-21. As of 31 March 2021, Indian Oil's employee strength is 31,648, out of which 17,762 are executives and 13,876 non-executives, while 2,775 are women, comprising 8.77% of the total workforce.