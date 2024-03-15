IOCL Recruitment 2024 - Retainer Doctor Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Oil Corporation Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Retainer Doctor Jobs in IOCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IOCL job vacancy 2024.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) announced an employment notification for the recruitment of Retainer Doctor vacancies. IOCL Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Details about IOCL Recruitment
Post Name- Retainer Doctor
Posts- Various
Age- As Per Limit
Salary- Rs. 880-1320/- Per Hour
Last Date- 18/03/2024
Location- All India
Application Process- Online
Application Fees- N/A
Candidate should have completed MBBS, MD from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IOCL official website iocl.com
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Indian Oil is an Indian government corporation. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India headquartered in New Delhi. The government corporation is ranked 212th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations as of 2021. It is the largest government-owned oil corporation in the country, with a net profit of $6.1 billion for the financial year 2020-21. As of 31 March 2021, Indian Oil's employee strength is 31,648, out of which 17,762 are executives and 13,876 non-executives, while 2,775 are women, comprising 8.77% of the total workforce.