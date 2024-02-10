IRCON Recruitment 2024- Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) job vacancy 2024.

Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Manager

Posts: 02

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 60000–180000/- Per Month

Last Date: 23-02-2024

Age: 37 years

Application Fees: UR/OBC Candidates: Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ ST/ EWS/ Ex- Serviceman Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for Indian Railway Construction Company Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager at Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON), the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in EEE/ ECE/ Instrumentation Engg from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017

About Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON): Ircon International, or Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), is an Indian engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The public sector undertaking was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956. IRCON was registered as the Indian Railway Construction International Limited, a wholly owned entity of the Indian Railways. Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad. Ircon has since diversified into other transport and infrastructure segments and with its expanded scope of operations around the world, the name was changed to Indian Railway International Ltd. in October 1995.