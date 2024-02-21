IRCTC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) job vacancy 2024.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Job Notification 2024

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi- New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 19-03-2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Manager Job Vacancy:

Candidate should have completed Graduation.

How to Apply for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to to visit irctc.co.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

About Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. It has been listed on the National Stock Exchange since 2019, with the Government continuing to hold majority ownership.