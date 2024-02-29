ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024 - Part Time Contractual Doctor Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata has released the latest jobs in Kolkata notification for the Part Time Contractual Doctor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata (ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024)

Post Name: Part Time Contractual Doctor

Posts: 1

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 26,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07-03-2024

Age: 58 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Part Time Contractual Doctor Job Vacancy at ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Part Time Contractual Doctor at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, candidate should have completed MBBS, MD, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Specified Address in the Notification on 07-Mar-2024.

About Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata

Indian Statistical Institute is a public university which is recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the 1959 act of the Indian parliament. It grew out of the Statistical Laboratory set up by Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in Presidency College, Kolkata.