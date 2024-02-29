ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024 - Part Time Contractual Doctor Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata has released the latest jobs in Kolkata notification for the Part Time Contractual Doctor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Part Time Contractual Doctor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about ISI Kolkata Recruitment
Post Name: Part Time Contractual Doctor
Posts: 1
Location: Kolkata – West Bengal
Salary: Rs. 26,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 07-03-2024
Age: 58 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Part Time Contractual Doctor at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, candidate should have completed MBBS, MD, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Specified Address in the Notification on 07-Mar-2024.
Indian Statistical Institute is a public university which is recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the 1959 act of the Indian parliament. It grew out of the Statistical Laboratory set up by Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in Presidency College, Kolkata.