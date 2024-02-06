ISI Kolkata Recruitment 2024- Project Linked Person Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata has released the latest job notification for the Project Linked Person vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata Recruitment 2024

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Linked Person Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Linked Person

Posts: 1

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 31,000 – 35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Linked Person at Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, candidate should have completed ME/M.Tech, M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Machine Intelligence Unit, 3rd Floor of Platinum Jubilee Academic Building, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata 700108 on 08-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata

About Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata: Indian Statistical Institute is a public university which is recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the 1959 act of the Indian parliament. It grew out of the Statistical Laboratory set up by Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in Presidency College, Kolkata.