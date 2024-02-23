ITDC Recruitment 2024 - Manager, Chef Vacancy, Job Opening

India Tourism Development Corporation released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Manager, Chef vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the India Tourism Development Corporation job vacancy 2023.
India Tourism Development Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Manager, Chef Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about ITDC Recruitment
Post Name: Manager, Chef
Posts: 18
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 4,90,000 – 6,00,000/- Per Annum
Last Date: 14-03-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Nil
All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the post of Manager, Chef at India Tourism Development Corporation, the candidate should have completed Diploma, Degree, LLB, Graduation, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Assistant Manager (HO): Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management
Chef: Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management
Assistant Manager (Events): Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management, Graduation in Events Management, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Management
Assistant Manager (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering
Assistant Manager (E&M): Diploma/ Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
Assistant Manager (Legal): Degree in Law, LLB
Assistant Lecturer: Degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration/ Management
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ITDC official website itdc.co.in, Starting from 21-02-2024 to 14-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the India Tourism Development Corporation
The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is a hospitality, retail and education company owned by the Government of India, under the administration of the Ministry of Tourism. Established in 1966, it owns over 17 properties under the Ashok Group of Hotels brand, across India.