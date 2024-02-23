ITDC Recruitment 2024 - Manager, Chef Vacancy, Job Opening

India Tourism Development Corporation released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Manager, Chef vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the India Tourism Development Corporation job vacancy 2023.

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC Recruitment 2024)

India Tourism Development Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Manager, Chef Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ITDC Recruitment 2024

Details about ITDC Recruitment

Post Name: Manager, Chef

Posts: 18

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 4,90,000 – 6,00,000/- Per Annum

Last Date: 14-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Manager, Chef Job Vacancy at ITDC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Manager, Chef at India Tourism Development Corporation, the candidate should have completed Diploma, Degree, LLB, Graduation, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Assistant Manager (HO): Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management

Chef: Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management

Assistant Manager (Events): Diploma/Degree in Hotel Management, Graduation in Events Management, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Management

Assistant Manager (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering

Assistant Manager (E&M): Diploma/ Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Assistant Manager (Legal): Degree in Law, LLB

Assistant Lecturer: Degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration/ Management

How to Apply for ITDC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ITDC official website itdc.co.in, Starting from 21-02-2024 to 14-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the India Tourism Development Corporation

About India Tourism Development Corporation

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is a hospitality, retail and education company owned by the Government of India, under the administration of the Ministry of Tourism. Established in 1966, it owns over 17 properties under the Ashok Group of Hotels brand, across India.