Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024- Lecturer Vacancy, Job Opening

Jamia Hamdard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a University Lecturer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jamia Hamdard job vacancy 2024.
Jamia Hamdard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a University Lecturer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Jamia Hamdard Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Lecturer
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 16-02-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Lecturer at Jamia Hamdard, the candidate should have completed ME/M.Tech, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Assistant Registrar, Establishment Section Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi-110062
Disclaimer: Provided by the Jamia Hamdard
About Jamia Hamdard: Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education deemed to be university located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university. Established in 1989, it was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi on August 1, 1989. In 2019, it was awarded the Institute of Eminence status by Ministry of Human Resource Development.