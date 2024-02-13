Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024- Senior Residents Vacancy, Job Opening

Jamia Hamdard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a University Senior Residents Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jamia Hamdard job vacancy 2024.

Jamia Hamdard Job Notification 2024

Jamia Hamdard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a University Senior Residents Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Jamia Hamdard Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Residents

Posts: 31

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,20,000 – 1,75,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 16-02-2024

Age: 70 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Jamia Hamdard Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Residents at Jamia Hamdard, the candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree, MD, MS, DNB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Jamia Hamdard Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Administrative Block, SCLS Building, Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi on 16-Feb-2024

About Jamia Hamdard: Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education deemed to be university located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university. Established in 1989, it was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi on August 1, 1989. In 2019, it was awarded the Institute of Eminence status by Ministry of Human Resource Development.