Jamia Hamdard Recruitment 2024- University Librarian Vacancy, Job Opening

Jamia Hamdard released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a University Librarian Vacancy.

Jamia Hamdard has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a University Librarian Vacancy.

Post Name: University Librarian

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: For All Candidates :Rs. 1,500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Jamia Hamdard Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of University Librarian at Jamia Hamdard, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Jamia Hamdard Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Assistant Registrar (Establishment), Establishment Section, Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi – 110 062.

About Jamia Hamdard: Jamia Hamdard is an institute of higher education deemed to be university located in New Delhi, India. It is a government-funded university. Established in 1989, it was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi on August 1, 1989. In 2019, it was awarded the Institute of Eminence status by Ministry of Human Resource Development.