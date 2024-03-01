JIPMER Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released the latest job notification for the Data Entry Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the JIPMER 2024 job vacancy.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER Recruitment 2024)

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Details about JIPMER Recruitment



Name of Post: Data Entry Operator

No. of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Rs.28,000 to Rs.79,000 per month

Job Location: All India

Last Date to Apply: 08/03/2024

Official Website: https://jipmer.edu.in/

Educational Qualification for Data Entry Operator Job Vacancy at JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed bachelor's degree in computer application/IT, Computer Science.

How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://www.jipmer.edu.in/announcement.

Selection Process for Data Entry Operator Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research.

About Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) (originally known as L'Ecole de Médecine de Pondichéry)is a medical school located at Pondicherry, the capital of the Union Territory of Puducherry, in India. JIPMER is an Institute of National Importance (INI) and a tertiary care referral hospital. It is under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Indian Government, with autonomy to run its internal administration.