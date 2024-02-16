JIPMER Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support Vacancy, Job Openings

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released the latest job notification for the Project Technical Support vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the JIPMER 2024 job vacancy.

JIPMER Job Recruitment 2024

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Technical Support Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Job Openings

Name of Post: Project Technical Support

No. of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Rs.33,040 per month

Job Location: All India

Last Date to Apply: 19/02/2024

Official Website: https://jipmer.edu.in/

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed Degree/PG Degree

How to apply for JIPMER Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://www.jipmer.edu.in/announcement

Selection Process for Project Technical Support Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research.

About Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research : The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) (originally known as L'Ecole de Médecine de Pondichéry)is a medical school located at Pondicherry, the capital of the Union Territory of Puducherry, in India. JIPMER is an Institute of National Importance (INI) and a tertiary care referral hospital. It is under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Indian Government, with autonomy to run its internal administration.