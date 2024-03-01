JIPMER Recruitment 2024 - Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW) Vacancy, Job Openings

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released the latest job notification for the Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the JIPMER 2024 job vacancy.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER Recruitment 2024)

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Details about JIPMER Recruitment

Name of Post: Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Rs.28,000 to Rs.79,000 per month

Job Location: All India

Last Date to Apply: 08/03/2024

Official Website: https://jipmer.edu.in/

Educational Qualification for Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW) Job Vacancy at JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Candidates having PG in Social Work, Sociology, Pharmacology

How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://www.jipmer.edu.in/announcement.

Selection Process for Senior Project Assistant (Research Assistant/ MSW) Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research.

About Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) (originally known as L'Ecole de Médecine de Pondichéry)is a medical school located at Pondicherry, the capital of the Union Territory of Puducherry, in India. JIPMER is an Institute of National Importance (INI) and a tertiary care referral hospital. It is under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Indian Government, with autonomy to run its internal administration.