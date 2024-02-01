JIPMER Recruitment 2024 - Senior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released the latest job notification for the Senior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the JIPMER 2023 job vacancy.

JIPMER Job Recruitment 2024

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Job Openings

Name of Post: Senior Research Fellow

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: As Per Norms

Job Location: All India

Last Date to Apply: 10/02/2024

Official Website: https://jipmer.edu.in/

Educational Qualification for Senior Research Fellow Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed M.Sc/M.Tech/Ph.D

How to apply for JIPMER Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at wootnbc@gmail.com

Selection Process for Senior Research Fellow Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research.

About Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research : The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) (originally known as L'Ecole de Médecine de Pondichéry)is a medical school located at Pondicherry, the capital of the Union Territory of Puducherry, in India. JIPMER is an Institute of National Importance (INI) and a tertiary care referral hospital. It is under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Indian Government, with autonomy to run its internal administration.