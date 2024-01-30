JNU Recruitment 2024- Senior Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the latest job notification for the Senior Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jawaharlal Nehru University 2024 job vacancy.
Jawaharlal Nehru University has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Project Associate Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Jawaharlal Nehru University job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Senior Project Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 15-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Project Associate at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, mjain@jnu.ac.in on or before 15-Feb-2024 along with all required documents
Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Nehru University
About Jawaharlal Nehru University: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a public central major research university located in New Delhi, India. It was established in 1969 and named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The university is known for leading faculties and research emphasis on social sciences and applied sciences.