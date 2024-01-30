JNU Recruitment 2024- Senior Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the latest job notification for the Senior Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Jawaharlal Nehru University 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Senior Project Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Jawaharlal Nehru University Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Project Associate at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru University Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, mjain@jnu.ac.in on or before 15-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Jawaharlal Nehru University

About Jawaharlal Nehru University: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a public central major research university located in New Delhi, India. It was established in 1969 and named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The university is known for leading faculties and research emphasis on social sciences and applied sciences.