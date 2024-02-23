Jobs in Delhi: AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024- Scientist C (Medical) Vacancy, Job Opening in Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Scientist C (Medical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi 2024 job vacancy.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Scientist C (Medical) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024

Details about AIIMS Delhi Recruitment

Post Name- Scientist C (Medical)

Posts- 01

Location- Delhi – New Delhi

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 26-02-2024

Age- 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Scientist C (Medical) job vacancies of AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Scientist C (Medical) at AIIMS Delhi, candidate should have completed MBBS, MD/ MS/ DNB, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, stenosistrial@gmail.com on or before 26-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.