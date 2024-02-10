Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2024- Program Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Ayush has released the latest job notification for the Program Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Ayush 2024 job vacancy.

Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2024

Ministry of Ayush has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Program Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Ministry of Ayush job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Program Manager

Posts: 04

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Ayush Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Program Manager at Ministry of Ayush, the candidate should have completed MBA, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Ministry of Ayush Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dnrg Policy Section, Ministry of Ayush, NBCC, Office Block III 2nd Floor, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi 110023

About Ministry of Ayush: The Ministry of Ayush, a ministry of the Government of India, is responsible for developing education, research and propagation of traditional medicine systems in India. Ayush is a name devised from the names of the alternative healthcare systems covered by the ministry: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. The Department of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) was first established in 1995 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ISM&H was renamed as the Department of AYUSH. The department was made into an official ministry by the Modi government in 2014.