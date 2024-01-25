Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2024 - Yoga Instructors Vacancy, Job Openings

Ministry of Ayush released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Yoga Instructors vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Ayush job vacancy 2024.

Ministry of Ayush Job Notification 2024

Ministry of Ayush has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Yoga Instructors Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Ministry of Ayush Job Openings

Post Name: Yoga Instructors

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 35,200/- per month

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Yoga Instructors Vacancy:



BAMS, Diploma, M.Sc, Post Graduation, M.Phil/Ph.D from recognized University

How to Apply for Ministry of Ayush Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply by visiting www.ayush.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Ministry of Ayush.

About Ministry of Ayush: The Ministry of Ayush, a ministry of the Government of India, is responsible for developing education, research and propagation of traditional medicine systems in India. Ayush is a name devised from the names of the alternative healthcare systems covered by the ministry: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. The Department of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) was first established in 1995 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ISM&H was renamed as the Department of AYUSH. The department was made into an official ministry by the Modi government in 2014.