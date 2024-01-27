Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2024 – Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of External Affairs released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of External Affairs job vacancy 2024.

Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2024

Ministry of External Affairs has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Ministry of External Affairs job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 10,00,000/- Per Annum

Last Date: 27/01/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of External Affairs Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Consultant at Ministry of External Affairs, the candidate should have completed M.Sc, ME/ M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Ministry of External Affairs Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (PF&PG) Ministry of External Affairs, Room No. 4071, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, 23-D, Janpath, New Delhi-110011

About Ministry of External Affairs: The Ministry of External Affairs of India is the government agency responsible for implementing Indian foreign policy. The Ministry of External Affairs is headed by the Minister of External Affairs, a Cabinet Minister. The Foreign Secretary, an Indian Foreign Service officer, is the most senior civil servant who is the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry represents the Government of India through embassies and is also responsible for India's representation at the United Nations and other international organizations and expanding and safeguarding India's influence and Indian interests across the world by providing developmental aid to other countries worth billions of dollars. It also advises other Ministries and State Governments on foreign governments and institutions.