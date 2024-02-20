Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024 – Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Home Affairs has released the latest job notification for the Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Home Affairs 2024 job vacancy.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024

Ministry of Home Affairs has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Director. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Ministry of Home Affairs Job Openings

About Job Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment

Post Name: Director

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,23,000 – 2,15,900/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment - Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Director at Ministry of Home Affairs, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Director (Estt.), NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs, 1, Andheria Mor, Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi-110074,

Disclaimer: Provided by Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024

About Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.