Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024 – Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Ministry of Home Affairs has released the latest job notification for the Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ministry of Home Affairs 2024 job vacancy.
Post Name: Director
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 1,23,000 – 2,15,900/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/03/2024
Age: 56 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Director at Ministry of Home Affairs, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Director (Estt.), NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs, 1, Andheria Mor, Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi-110074,
The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.